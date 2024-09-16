Home
Monday, September 16, 2024
Emmys 2024: Jeremy Allen White Wins Outstanding Actor In Comedy Series For ‘The Bear’

It's a special day for actor Jeremy Allen White as he bagged the Emmy trophy for Best Actor in a Comedy Series for his outstanding performance in FX's 'The Bear'.

For the second year in a row, White was named the Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series at the 2024 Emmy Awards on Monday, as per People.

While accepting the award, he said, “Thank you, thank you ,thank you, so much.My heart is just beating outside of its chest.”

MUST READ | The 2024 Emmys: Jean Smart Wins Third Emmy for “Hacks” Role, Secures Her Sixth Overall Emmy Victory

He also thanked his fellow nominees, which included Only Murders in the Building costars Martin Short and Steve Martin as well as D’Pharaoh Woon-a-Tai from Reservation Dogs, Larry David from Curb Your Enthusiasm and Matt Berry from What We Do in the Shadows.

“I’m so honoured to be in your company,” he said, before thanking his Bear costars, telling them, “I want us to be in each other’s lives forever.”

“This show has changed my life,” said White. “It has installed a faith that change is possible, that change is possible if you’re able to reach out, you’re really truly never alone. I thank this show.”

This marks the second Emmy nomination for White, who plays Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto in the hit Hulu series. He also won the award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for the same role last year.

The awards ceremony is currently underway at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Dan and Eugene Levy are hosting the television’s biggest night.Notably, both won Emmys in 2020 for the final season of Schitt’s Creek — Eugene winning Outstanding Lead Actor and Dan winning Outstanding Supporting Actor — in addition to taking home the Outstanding Comedy Series trophy for the show that they created and executive produced.

ALSO READ | ‘Stree 2’ Box Office Collection Day 32: Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Works Its Magic On Fifth Sunday

(With inputs from ANI)

Filed under

2024 Emmys Jeremy Allen White The Bear

