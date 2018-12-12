Giving a break to his much-famous reputation of a serial kisser, Emraan Hashmi is all set to hit the silverscreens with a refreshing storyline of the movie named Cheat India. Helmed by Soumik Sen, the movie is receiving positive response until now. The makers recently dropped the trailer of Cheat India which was greatly liked and enjoyed by the audience. Well, we have always experienced the candid conversations of Emraan Hashmi in media and this time too, while interacting with a news body, Emraan was caught revealing a big truth of his life. The actor admitted that he has cheated in his life too and even got caught red-handed. Take a sigh of relief people, Emraan cheated in an examination while he was in college.

Giving a break to his much-famous reputation of a serial kisser, Emraan Hashmi is all set to hit the silverscreens with a refreshing storyline of the movie named Cheat India. Helmed by Soumik Sen, the movie is receiving positive response until now. The makers recently dropped the trailer of Cheat India which was greatly liked and enjoyed by the audience. Emraan Hashmi who has done majority of romantic and bold movies will now be showcased as a middleman who earns money from rich people to fulfill the dreams of hard-working students.

Well, we have always experienced the candid conversations of Emraan Hashmi in media and this time too, while interacting with a news body, Emraan was caught revealing a big truth of his life. The actor admitted that he has cheated in his life too and even got caught red-handed. Take a sigh of relief people, Emraan cheated in an examination while he was in college. Economic paper was one of the weakest subjects of him and he tried cheating in it. He was actually carrying the textbook of the subject to his examination desk and the after catching him, the teacher took a promise from his to not bring the notebook in examination hall ever again.

Now, it will be even more fun seeing him play this quirky character on silverscreen. The movie will also star Shreya Dhanwanthry who will debut with this in Bollywood. The film is bankrolled by Bhusham Kumar, Atul Kasbekar, Kirshan Kumar and is slated to release on January 25, 2019.

