Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi's upcoming movie Cheat India directed by Soumik Sen will hit the theatres on January 25, 2019. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Emraan Hashmi, the makers of Cheat India has started shooting for the same from today, July 25, 2018. Trade analyst and Emraan Khan took to their official Twitter handle to make the official announcement of the movie.

Emraan Hashmi was noted saying that that the story Cheat India is a topical and volatile movie. The actor assured the audience that every student and parent will relate to the film scheduled to hit the theatres in January, next year. As per sources, the makers have still not revealed the leading lady of the movie Cheat India. Co-produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar. Soumik Sen, who last directed the Bollywood hit Gulab Gang will direct the upcoming movie Cheat India.

