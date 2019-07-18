Emraan Hashmi starts shooting for horror film Ezra in Mauritius: Emraan Hashmi's upcoming horror flick Ezra has gone on floors. The film is a remake of 2017 Malayalam film by the same name.

Emraan Hashmi has begun shooting for his next film Ezra in Mauritius, reports said on Thursday. The horror-thriller is a remake of a hit Malayalam film of the same name. The makers of the film recently posted a series of photos from the sets of the film and made the announcement on Twitter. While the Malayalam version of the people had Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead, the Hindi version of the film has Hashmi in the lead role. On the other hand, Jay Krishnan, who directed Ezra in 2017, will also be directing the Hindi version of the film.

The film will be bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Kishan Kumar and Abhishek Pathak and is co-produced by Aditya Chowksey and Sanjeev Joshi. Hashmi was last seen in the film Why Cheat India that made an average business at the box office.

Apart from that, Hashmi is all set to make his debut on the online streaming giant with Bard of Blood. Produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, Bard of Blood is based on Bilal Siddiqui’s book by the same name. Recently, the makers of the series had psoted the motion poster of the 8-episodes-long series on several social media platforms. The series is scheduled to hit the digital platform on September 27, 2019.

The series will also feature Made In Heaven star Sobhita Dhulipala, 4 More Shot Please! actor Kirti Kulhari, and Mukkabaaz actor Vineet Singh in the key roles. Amyra Dastur, Shashank Arora, Jaideep Ahlawat, Suhail Nayyar, Danish Hussain, Amit Bimrot, Akshat R Chopra, and Ajay Mahendru will also feature in the series.

