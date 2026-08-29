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Home > Entertainment News > Emraan Hashmi Tests Positive For Swine Flu Amid Awarapan 2 Success, Postpones Bengaluru Show — Health Update

Emraan Hashmi Tests Positive For Swine Flu Amid Awarapan 2 Success, Postpones Bengaluru Show — Health Update

Emraan Hashmi has reportedly tested positive for swine flu and has postponed his Bengaluru appearance while recovering. The update comes amid the strong box-office run of Awarapan 2.

Emraan Hashmi, Image Credits- Instagram/@therealemraan
Emraan Hashmi, Image Credits- Instagram/@therealemraan

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Sat 2026-08-29 16:10 IST

Emraan Hashmi has reportedly been diagnosed positive for the H1N1 virus after having been sick for the last few days. The actor, who is now enjoying the success of Awarapan 2, has just come back from some of his trips, including a visit to Ranchi. He is said to have gone through tests as his condition did not improve, which resulted in a positive diagnosis.

Emraan Hashmi Postpones Bengaluru Show

Emraan also informed fans that he would not be able to attend his scheduled Bengaluru appearance due to his health. Taking to Instagram Stories, the actor wrote, “Hey Bangalore, I’m really unwell and unfortunately won’t be able to make it to the Bangalore show.” Keeping the tone light, he added, “Picture khatam nahi hua, bas postpone hua hai!”

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The event has now been rescheduled for September 12 at Sunburn Union. Emraan also assured fans that their existing tickets would remain valid for the new date. While Emraan personally confirmed that he was unwell, reports of his H1N1 diagnosis have come through media reports rather than through a direct medical statement from the actor.

Health Update Comes Amid Awarapan 2 Success

It is particularly unfortunate for Emraan since it is a time when Awarapan 2 is raking in huge box-office collections. The sequel to the actor’s 2007 movie has grossed over Rs 200 crore internationally and become one of the most commercially successful movies of his career.

Earlier, Emraan had surprised fans by appearing in an interaction at the screening of the movie in Mumbai along with actress Disha Patani. At the interaction session, the actor thanked fans for being with him all through the journey of the franchise and even gave out a hint that the story could perhaps be continued further.

But for now, the actor seems to be taking things easy and concentrating on his health. As of yet, there have been no complications reported by the actor.

ALSO READ: Mona Singh MMS Controversy: Viral Clip, Morphing Claim And Cyber Crime Complaint — What Really Happened In 2013?

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Emraan Hashmi Tests Positive For Swine Flu Amid Awarapan 2 Success, Postpones Bengaluru Show — Health Update
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Emraan Hashmi Tests Positive For Swine Flu Amid Awarapan 2 Success, Postpones Bengaluru Show — Health Update

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Emraan Hashmi Tests Positive For Swine Flu Amid Awarapan 2 Success, Postpones Bengaluru Show — Health Update

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Emraan Hashmi Tests Positive For Swine Flu Amid Awarapan 2 Success, Postpones Bengaluru Show — Health Update
Emraan Hashmi Tests Positive For Swine Flu Amid Awarapan 2 Success, Postpones Bengaluru Show — Health Update
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