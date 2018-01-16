Actor Emraan Hashmi will be starring-in and co-producing an upcoming film titled Cheat India. He is thrilled to be a part of the movie, which is touted to be an edge-of-the-seat drama. The 38-year-old says the script of the project is the finest he has read in past 10-15 years.

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi, best known for his roles in movies like Murder, Zeher, Aksar, Jannat, Hamari Adhuri Kahani and Azhar, has joined hands with production banners T-Series and Ellipsis Entertainment to co-produce and star in Cheat India. The upcoming film is touted to be an edge-of-the-seat drama and will be helmed by Gulaab Gang fame director Soumik Sen. Emraan said he is thrilled to be a part of the project and described the script of Cheat India as “one of the finest” he has read in last 10–15 years.

The 38-year-old actor further added: “I struggled a lot through school, not particularly academics, because I was a borderline distinction student, getting around 70–75 per cent in almost all subjects. But I wasn’t particularly fond of studies and had to really push myself. Everything that I did was to make my parents happy.”

Cheat India will be Emraan’s second production venture after Captain Nawab, which is currently under development and is directed by Anthony D’Souza. He was last seen onscreen in Milan Luthria’s Baadshaho.