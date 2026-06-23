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Home > Entertainment News > Emraan Hashmi To Star In Horror Thriller Rooh, Slated For 2027 Release

Emraan Hashmi To Star In Horror Thriller Rooh, Slated For 2027 Release

From Raaz to Rooh, Emraan Hashmi is ready to reclaim his supernatural throne. Teaming up with Breathe director Mayank Sharma, the actor has just announced a massive new theatrical venture. Get the exclusive breakdown of the eerie first-look teaser and a peek at Hashmi's packed upcoming movie pipeline.

Emraan Hashmi, Image Credits- Instagram/@therealemraan
Emraan Hashmi, Image Credits- Instagram/@therealemraan

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Tue 2026-06-23 18:53 IST

Emran Hashmi New Movie: There’s not just one place where dark forces have been flirting around this week. India’s own Hollywood, Bollywood, has its own supernatural kingpin who is making his come back into darkness this week. Emraan Hashmi, the kingpin of the supernatural, has made his official return into darkness this week.

His movie Rooh, which has been described as a high concept horror musical, is set to be released globally in the theaters in 2027 in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

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A Haunting First Look Teaser Piques Fan Curiosity



It was released along with a mysterious poster full of motion that creates a very disturbing mood.

The teaser starts with a chilling concept “When a legend returns to darkness, a nightmare is created”.

In the teaser, there comes a series of frightening images such as burning forest and floating figure in the air. The teaser ends with icy glass being cleared away showing a look of Hashmi. Truly like a movie actor’s image, the teaser makes use of music also that forms the anchor for the story emotionally.

‘Breathe’ Director Mayank Sharma to Helm the Project

To make sure that Rooh surpasses the cliché horror tropes, a highly credible and credible set of talents has been chosen for the film:

The Director: Mayank Sharma, the celebrated writer and director of Prime Video’s Breathe psychological horror series, will be directing the movie.

The Writers: The script for the film is jointly written by Mayank Sharma and Vishal Kapoor. Vishal Kapoor has an illustrious history of writing atmospheric Indian horror films such as Lapachhapi and its Hindi version, Chhorii.

The Producers: This larger-than-life visual experience is being funded by Vikram Khakhar and Sunny Khanna through their production house Vicked Films.

As per sources in the trade, the production has global-scale aspirations and involves collaboration from an international set of talent to create large-scale visuals for the supernatural scenes.

What to Expect From ‘Rooh’ and Emraan Hashmi’s Upcoming Slate?

The announcement has triggered widespread curiosity regarding how Rooh fits into the actor’s current cinematic evolution.

Why is ‘Rooh’ Being Called a Musical Horror?

Traditionally, the most celebrated horror movies by Hashmi like Raaz: The Mystery Continues (2009) and Raaz 3 (2012) have been commercially successful because they were able to successfully amalgamate the frightening supernatural element with romantic musical soundtracks that topped the charts.

Rooh tries to recreate this exact same magic of cinema. Hashmi has commented on his press release that “the story clicked immediately with me as the script is very far from clichéd horror as it combines new age horror, emotions and music in a powerful way.” Director Mayank Sharma further confirms that the film “tries to create emotions beyond just fear.”

What Are Emraan Hashmi’s Other Upcoming Movies?

Even though the film Rooh has been locked for its 2027 release in theatres, it would not take very long before people would get to see their favorite star in action on the silver screen since Hashmi is getting ready for his busy release calendar:

  • Awarapan 2: For the second time around, Hashmi seems to be revisiting yet another popular film franchise in Awarapan 2, which is going to be a sequel to Hashmi’s cult film of 2007. Locking its theatrical release on 14th August, Awarapan 2 features the actress Disha Patani along with Shabana Azmi in an antagonist role.

  • Taskaree: The Smugglers’ Web: Besides, Hashmi has also been receiving praises recently for his role in the film Taskaree.

ALSO READ: Thalapathy Vijay Pulls Off a Classic ‘Hero’ Moment in Assembly With Stalin’s Viral Gesture

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Emraan Hashmi To Star In Horror Thriller Rooh, Slated For 2027 Release
Tags: Bollywood HorrorEmraan HashmiMayank SharmaRooh Movie

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Emraan Hashmi To Star In Horror Thriller Rooh, Slated For 2027 Release

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Emraan Hashmi To Star In Horror Thriller Rooh, Slated For 2027 Release
Emraan Hashmi To Star In Horror Thriller Rooh, Slated For 2027 Release
Emraan Hashmi To Star In Horror Thriller Rooh, Slated For 2027 Release
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