Emraan Hashmi To Star In Musical-Horror Film Rooh; Here’s What We Know About Its 2027 Release

Emraan Hashmi is returning to the horror genre with Rooh, an upcoming musical-horror film directed by Mayank Sharma, known for the Prime Video series Breathe. The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres in 2027 and will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The project has now brought Tips Films and Tips Music on board as presenters and music partners, respectively. The development also marks a reunion between Emraan and producer Kumar Taurani, who backed the actor’s Bollywood debut, Footpath, in 2003.

What Is Emraan Hashmi’s Rooh About?

Rooh is being positioned as a musical-horror film that combines horror, romance and emotional storytelling, with music playing an important role in its narrative. The makers have not yet revealed the complete storyline or announced the film’s supporting cast. However, Emraan has described the project as a blend of new-age horror, emotion and music.

Speaking about the film’s musical direction, the actor said, “Music has always been an integral part of how audiences connect with my films. With ‘Rooh’, we want music that captures the soul of the film, which is deeply romantic, haunting and rooted by emotion.” The film is written by Mayank Sharma and Vishal Kapoor. Sharma has previously directed the Breathe franchise, while Kapoor has worked on horror projects such as Chhorii and Lapachhapi.

Who Is Producing Rooh?

The film is presented by Tips Films and is a Vicked Films Productions project. Kumar Taurani and Girissh Kumar of Tips Films are producing it alongside Vikram Khakhar and Sunny Khanna. Vikas Sahni is attached as co-producer. For Kumar Taurani, the collaboration carries a connection to Emraan’s early career. Tips Films also produced Footpath, which marked the actor’s Bollywood debut in 2003.

Speaking about reuniting with him, Taurani said, “The association with Emraan is special, as we were also the producers on his debut film ‘Footpath’ (2003).”

He added that the team hopes to recreate the success and excitement of their earlier collaborations with Rooh. Vikram Khakhar also described the project as a special association for Vicked Films Productions, adding that the involvement of Tips Films and Tips Music would help bring the film’s theatrical and musical vision together.

When Will Rooh Release? Is It Coming In Hindi, Tamil And Telugu?

Rooh is scheduled for a theatrical release in 2027. The film will arrive in three languages — Hindi, Tamil and Telugu — although the makers have not announced an exact release date yet. Tips Music will handle the film’s soundtrack, making music a central part of its promotional and storytelling identity.

Further details about the release date, supporting cast and plot are awaited.

Emraan Hashmi’s Return To The Horror Genre

Emraan Hashmi has previously appeared in several horror films, including Raaz: The Mystery Continues, Raaz 3, Ek Thi Daayan, Raaz Reboot and Dybbuk. The actor’s association with romantic tracks and horror dramas has also been a recurring part of his filmography.

With Rooh, he is returning to a genre that has featured prominently in his career, this time with music and romance positioned alongside horror.

The actor was also recently associated with Awarapan 2, the sequel to his 2007 film Awarapan. The upcoming Rooh adds another theatrical project to his slate, with audiences expected to learn more about its cast and story in the coming months.

ALSO READ: Radhika Apte Faces Backlash Over ‘Patriarchal’ Telugu Film Remarks; Balakrishna’s Legend At Centre Of Row