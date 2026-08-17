Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 Success Comes After 23 Years Of Highs And Heartbreaks; Wife Says, ‘Akha Bollywood Ek Taraf Aur…’

For Emraan Hashmi, the success of Awarapan 2 carries significance beyond its opening numbers. The sequel to the 2007 cult favourite has emerged as one of the actor’s strongest recent theatrical performers, collecting around Rs 82 crore net in India in three days, according to trade estimates. Amid the response, Emraan’s wife, Parveen Hashmi, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, looking back at the actor’s journey in the film industry.

“It has taken Emi 23 years to get here today,” she wrote, describing the journey as one marked by patience, dedication, faith and countless prayers.

‘He Kept Showing Up’: Emraan’s Journey Through Highs And Lows

Parveen acknowledged that Emraan’s career has seen both successful Fridays and disappointing ones. But, she said, the actor never allowed setbacks to determine what came next. “He kept showing up, kept working and kept believing that all the hard work would pay off someday,” she wrote.

She also offered a glimpse into the discipline behind his performances, recalling how Emraan would study scripts, memorise dialogues, rehearse scenes privately, maintain his diet and exercise regularly while preparing for a film. For Parveen, that commitment makes the current success particularly meaningful.

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Why Awarapan 2 Matters To Emraan Hashmi

Released in 2007, Awarapan did not emerge as a major theatrical success at the time but gradually developed a loyal following, particularly for its music and Emraan’s performance. Nearly two decades later, Awarapan 2 has given the actor a different kind of moment. The film has performed strongly despite receiving a mixed critical response, establishing itself as a significant theatrical success for Emraan in his recent filmography.

Parveen ended her note by urging fans to stay focused on their ambitions and enjoy the journey rather than becoming consumed by the destination. For an actor who has spent more than two decades navigating Bollywood’s unpredictable Friday cycle, the message is perhaps especially fitting: the comeback was never really about one Friday.