LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 Success Comes After 23 Years Of Highs And Heartbreaks; Wife Says, ‘Akha Bollywood Ek Taraf Aur…’

Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 Success Comes After 23 Years Of Highs And Heartbreaks; Wife Says, ‘Akha Bollywood Ek Taraf Aur…’

Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 has given the actor a major box-office high, with the film crossing Rs 80 crore in India in its opening weekend. His wife, Parveen Hashmi, marked the milestone with an emotional note about the years of persistence that came before it.

Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2, Image Credits- IMDb
Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2, Image Credits- IMDb

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-08-17 20:39 IST

For Emraan Hashmi, the success of Awarapan 2 carries significance beyond its opening numbers. The sequel to the 2007 cult favourite has emerged as one of the actor’s strongest recent theatrical performers, collecting around Rs 82 crore net in India in three days, according to trade estimates. Amid the response, Emraan’s wife, Parveen Hashmi, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, looking back at the actor’s journey in the film industry.

“It has taken Emi 23 years to get here today,” she wrote, describing the journey as one marked by patience, dedication, faith and countless prayers.

You Might Be Interested In

‘He Kept Showing Up’: Emraan’s Journey Through Highs And Lows

Parveen acknowledged that Emraan’s career has seen both successful Fridays and disappointing ones. But, she said, the actor never allowed setbacks to determine what came next. “He kept showing up, kept working and kept believing that all the hard work would pay off someday,” she wrote.

She also offered a glimpse into the discipline behind his performances, recalling how Emraan would study scripts, memorise dialogues, rehearse scenes privately, maintain his diet and exercise regularly while preparing for a film. For Parveen, that commitment makes the current success particularly meaningful.

See Post Here:

Why Awarapan 2 Matters To Emraan Hashmi

Released in 2007, Awarapan did not emerge as a major theatrical success at the time but gradually developed a loyal following, particularly for its music and Emraan’s performance. Nearly two decades later, Awarapan 2 has given the actor a different kind of moment. The film has performed strongly despite receiving a mixed critical response, establishing itself as a significant theatrical success for Emraan in his recent filmography.

Parveen ended her note by urging fans to stay focused on their ambitions and enjoy the journey rather than becoming consumed by the destination. For an actor who has spent more than two decades navigating Bollywood’s unpredictable Friday cycle, the message is perhaps especially fitting: the comeback was never really about one Friday.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 Success Comes After 23 Years Of Highs And Heartbreaks; Wife Says, ‘Akha Bollywood Ek Taraf Aur…’
Tags: awarapanAwarapan 2BollywoodBollywood newsbox officeEmraan Hashmihome-hero-pos-4Parveen Hashmi

RELATED News

Rhea Chakraborty Recalls Her Family’s Struggle After Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: ‘They Found Out My Surname’

Rakul Preet Singh Has A Message For Paparazzi After They Mispronounce Her ‘Ramayana’ Character: ‘It’s Surpanakha’

Ravi Kishan Is The Internet’s Latest Meme King; Mirzapur: The Movie Co-Stars Ali Fazal, Divyenndu Recreate His Viral Moves – WATCH

Kriti Kharbanda Calls for Financial Literacy in Schools: “Children Should Be Taught How to Earn, Save and Invest”

S Shankar Birthday Special: From Jeans To Indian 2, Revisiting The Films That Defined His Larger-Than-Life Cinema

LATEST NEWS

BJP’s Big Reshuffle: 6 Minority Leaders, Including Muslim, Christian & Sikh Faces, Get Key Posts Under Nitin Nabin

BWF World Championships 2026 Day 1 Results: Ayush Shetty Stuns World No.1 Shi Yu Qi, PV Sindhu Wins; Check India’s Full Results

Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 Success Comes After 23 Years Of Highs And Heartbreaks; Wife Says, ‘Akha Bollywood Ek Taraf Aur…’

RGIPT Celebrates Independence Day with a Call for Discipline, Integrity, and Responsible Freedom

Countdown for Manicktala Chaltabagan Lohapatty’s 84th Durga Puja begins with Khuti Puja

Transfer News LIVE: Rodri to Barcelona, Vicario to Juventus, Manchester City And Liverpool | August 17 Transfer Updates

Why Chief Economic Adviser VA Nageswaran Wants Govt to Consider Lower Ethanol Percentage in Petrol?

Sunlight School Celebrates 80th Independence Day, Highlights Student Talent and Leadership

Shyam Group Launches ‘Dholera Iconic’ in Delhi NCR, Bollywood Celebrity Sapna Choudhary Graces the Occasion

Story TV Launches India’s First Hybrid AI Drama ‘The Bose Network’, Bringing Netaji’s1940’s Story to Life

Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 Success Comes After 23 Years Of Highs And Heartbreaks; Wife Says, ‘Akha Bollywood Ek Taraf Aur…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 Success Comes After 23 Years Of Highs And Heartbreaks; Wife Says, ‘Akha Bollywood Ek Taraf Aur…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 Success Comes After 23 Years Of Highs And Heartbreaks; Wife Says, ‘Akha Bollywood Ek Taraf Aur…’
Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 Success Comes After 23 Years Of Highs And Heartbreaks; Wife Says, ‘Akha Bollywood Ek Taraf Aur…’
Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 Success Comes After 23 Years Of Highs And Heartbreaks; Wife Says, ‘Akha Bollywood Ek Taraf Aur…’
Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 Success Comes After 23 Years Of Highs And Heartbreaks; Wife Says, ‘Akha Bollywood Ek Taraf Aur…’

QUICK LINKS