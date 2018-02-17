The release date for actor Emraan Hashmi's Cheat India has been announced. The movie will be seeing a worldwide release on January 25, 2019, under Emraan Hashmi Films, in collaboration with Ellipsis Entertainment and T-Series.The movie is inspired by the crimes in the Indian education system, which has created a parallel ecosystem infested with a mafia of sorts. Emraan Hashmi was last seen in Baadshaho alongside Ajay Devgn.

Azhar Actor Emraan Hashmi has decided to book Republic Day weekend of 2019 in advance. The Murder actor is all set to release his education drama titled Cheat India on January 25, 2019. A month ago, the makers had announced that the film will release in February 2019. The actor took to Twitter to announce the film. He tweeted, “T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, Emraan Hashmi Films & Ellipsis Entertainment’s drama, “CHEAT INDIA”, to release worldwide on January 25, 2019. Featuring: Emraan Hashmi, directed by Soumik Sen, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Parveen Hashmi, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar.(Sic)”

The actor’s production banner, Emraan Hashmi Films will be working on the project along with T-Series and Ellipsis Entertainment. The film, directed by Soumik Sen, showcases the state of the Indian education system affected by crime and corruption. Earlier, Emraan in a statement had said, “The script and title of Cheat India are supremely powerful. This is among the most engaging and riveting stories I’ve read in a while and I am thrilled to be essaying what I believe will be a landmark role in my filmography.I am also looking forward to working with some formidable partners – Soumik, an amazing storyteller, Ellipsis, the new kids with a pulse on clutter-breaking content and marketing, and T-Series, with whom I share an old association on music and films.”

Emraan was last seen in Milan Lutharia’s Baadshaho in 2017 that did average at the ticket window. He was seen in the movie alongside Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz. Hashmi returned in the movie after a year-long break after his last release Raaz Reboot flopped at the box office in 2016.