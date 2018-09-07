Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi's doppelganger has come to the limelight. Emraan has shared the photographs on Instagram. The doppelganger named Mazdak is from Pakistan and after sharing his photographs on the Internet, he received a lot of comments for his selfies.

In a series of celebrities’ doppelgangers, Emraan Hashmi is the new celebrity who has been added to the long list. The photos of Mazdak from Pakistan, who recently uploaded pictures of himself on social media, have taken the internet by the storm.

After receiving a huge reaction on his photos, while speaking to SamaaTV, he said that he really liked it when people thronged him for selfies and wanted to talk to me. He had become a star without being a star and he was extremely happy.

As the actor came to know about his look-alike, he shared a collage with his fans on social media. He captioned it as asking them who the cheater was trying to copy his look.

In case you didn’t know, ‘Cheat India’ is Emraan Hashmi’s upcoming film, in which he plays the key role and also produces the film.

Mazdak would play a role in Cheat India is not known.

Also read: Hollywood actor Burt Reynolds, best known for his performance in Deliverance, Boogie Nights, dies at 82

In a statement, before the launch of the film, the actor said that the script and title of Cheat India were supremely powerful. This was among the most engaging and riveting stories that he had read in a while. He was thrilled to be essaying a landmark role in his filmography. He was also looking forward to working with some formidable partners, Soumik, an amazing storyteller.

Also Read: Erica Jennifer Fernandes, Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 actress: Biography, age, boyfriend and latest photos

The movie’s shoot is currently going on in Lucknow and is slated to release on January 25, 2019. Directed by Soumik Sen the movie will take a hidden look at the crimes in the Indian education system which has created a parallel ecosystem infested with a mafia of sorts. ‘Cheat India’ directed by Soumik Sen, is scheduled for release on January 25, 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More