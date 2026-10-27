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Home > Entertainment News > Emraan Hashmi’s Mumbai Residence Targeted For Recce? What Tiger Shroff Firing Probe Has Revealed

Emraan Hashmi’s Mumbai Residence Targeted For Recce? What Tiger Shroff Firing Probe Has Revealed

The Tiger Shroff firing investigation has raised questions over an alleged plan to conduct a recce of Emraan Hashmi’s Bandra residence. Here’s what the probe has reportedly uncovered.

Emraan Hashmi, Image Credits- Instagram/@therealemraan
Emraan Hashmi, Image Credits- Instagram/@therealemraan

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Tue 2026-10-27 15:28 IST

The investigation into the firing case involving actor Tiger Shroff has taken a new turn, with sources claiming that the accused allegedly planned to conduct a recce of actor Emraan Hashmi’s residence in Mumbai’s Bandra area but failed to locate the house.

According to a report by the Free Press Journal, investigators are examining whether the accused surveyed locations linked to other prominent personalities and shared information with members of the alleged conspiracy. The specific claim regarding Emraan’s residence has not been independently confirmed by the police, and the publication said a police spokesperson did not respond to its request for clarification.

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The development has brought fresh attention to the wider investigation, which reportedly involves the alleged procurement and movement of firearms, forged identity documents, mobile phone evidence and possible financial links between the accused.

What Did Investigators Find About The Alleged Emraan Hashmi Recce?

According to sources cited in the report, the accused allegedly intended to locate Emraan Hashmi’s Bandra residence but could not find it. Investigators are also examining mobile phone data belonging to two women, identified as Radha and Babita, who allegedly travelled to Mumbai earlier in October. Technical analysis reportedly showed that their phones had recorded visits to several locations in the city.

Police are investigating the purpose of those visits and whether any information about other prominent personalities was collected and passed on to the main accused. However, the available information does not establish that Emraan Hashmi was directly threatened or that an attack on him was carried out. The alleged recce plan remains a matter under investigation.

How Were Weapons Allegedly Moved In The Tiger Shroff Firing Case?

The investigation is also examining the alleged role of several accused in arranging and transporting firearms. According to the report, Radha and Babita arrived in Mumbai on October 15 and stayed at the Royal Rest House in Dadar East. An alleged shooter, identified as Rehan, reportedly collected weapons from Radha. The two women subsequently left Mumbai aboard the Dadar-Haridwar Express on October 18.

Investigators suspect that different members of the alleged network were involved in procuring weapons and conducting reconnaissance. Kunal, Sumit and Jatin have reportedly come under scrutiny over the alleged procurement of firearms, while Ankit and Sameer are suspected of having conducted recce operations.

The report also alleges that the weapons were sourced from Amritsar in Punjab. Police are investigating the chain of individuals involved in obtaining, transporting and potentially returning the firearms, as well as whether the weapons were intended for further criminal activity. These allegations form part of the ongoing probe, and the individual roles of the accused remain subject to investigation.

Fake Aadhaar Cards, WhatsApp Chats Under Scanner

Investigators have reportedly found evidence suggesting that Radha and Babita used forged Aadhaar cards, fictitious names and signatures while booking accommodation in Mumbai. Police have seized the hotel register and CCTV footage and are expected to examine handwriting samples to help establish how the documents were allegedly used.

The examination of mobile phones has also reportedly uncovered WhatsApp conversations and audio recordings that investigators suspect could be linked to the alleged conspiracy. Police are planning to collect voice samples from Radha and Kunal for comparison with the recovered recordings. Investigators are also examining possible QR code-based payments connected to the operation, including who received the money and whether any funds originated overseas.

Police Probe Possible Links To Other Attacks

The Crime Branch is continuing to question the accused to establish their individual roles, identify possible facilitators and trace the alleged financial trail. According to the report, investigators are also examining whether the network had links to other incidents, including an earlier firing involving a trader in Panipat. Kunal has allegedly been linked to that incident on the instructions of absconding accused Anil Pandit, a claim that remains part of the investigation.

Police are further probing whether local assistance was allegedly provided to facilitate activities in Mumbai and whether the accused had plans involving other prominent personalities. For now, the alleged recce of Emraan Hashmi’s residence is one of several leads being examined in the Tiger Shroff firing case. The police investigation will need to establish whether the reported plan existed, who was involved and what, if any, further action had been intended.

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Emraan Hashmi’s Mumbai Residence Targeted For Recce? What Tiger Shroff Firing Probe Has Revealed
Tags: Bollywood newscrime newsEmraan Hashmientertainment newsmumbai crime branchtiger shroff

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Emraan Hashmi’s Mumbai Residence Targeted For Recce? What Tiger Shroff Firing Probe Has Revealed

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Emraan Hashmi’s Mumbai Residence Targeted For Recce? What Tiger Shroff Firing Probe Has Revealed

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Emraan Hashmi’s Mumbai Residence Targeted For Recce? What Tiger Shroff Firing Probe Has Revealed
Emraan Hashmi’s Mumbai Residence Targeted For Recce? What Tiger Shroff Firing Probe Has Revealed
Emraan Hashmi’s Mumbai Residence Targeted For Recce? What Tiger Shroff Firing Probe Has Revealed
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