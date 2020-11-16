Bollywood on Sunday mourned the demise of legendary Bengali actor and Dada Saheb Phalke Award winner Soumitra Chatterjee. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday condoled the demise of late legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee and termed him “an iconic legend”. The superstar dug out an old picture of himself with the departed actor and posted it on Twitter along with a short note.

“Soumitra Chatterjee .. an iconic legend .. one of the mightiest pillars of the Film Industry, .. has fallen .. a gentle soul and abundant talent .. last met him at the IFFI in Kolkata .. Prayers,” Bachchan wrote on Twitter.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to Twitter and shared some pictures of the late Dada Saheb Phalke awardee actor as a tribute to him, stating that he has learnt so much from his amazingly rich talent and craft. “Deeply saddened to know about the demise of legendary actor and one of my favourite #SoumitraChatterjee,” wrote Kher. “I Learnt so much from his amazingly rich talent and craft. Om Shanti!!,” he added.

Conveying his condolences to the family of the late actor on Twitter, actor Anil Kapoor called him “a legend and an inspiration”. Paresh Rawal too paid an emotional tribute to Chatterjee and tweeted, “Soumitra Chatterji. An self-effacing actor. Om Shanti.”

By sharing a picture of the iconic duo- filmmaker Satyajit Ray and Chatterjee, veteran actor Raj Babbar wrote on Twitter in Hindi: “Soumitra Chatterjee was a veteran actor who has passed away today. He started his acting journey from Satyajit Roy’s ‘Apur Sansar’ and an award like Dada Saheb Phalke Award is the example of his acting skills and his ease while delivering them. While performing the characters, he used to forget everything. Saumitra da, will miss you very much.”

Randeep Hooda termed the actor’s demise as the ‘end of an era’. He tweeted, “The end of an era .. RIP Legend #SoumitraChatterjee (with folded hands emojis)

Richa Chadha also mourned Chatterjee’s passing away and shared an old photo of him with his frequent collaborator Satyajit Ray. She tweeted, “RIP Soumitra Chatterjee! You live on through your work for eternity! Thank you for the movies. A big, big loss to the world of cinema and art. An era has indeed ended with no one in sight to fill the void.”

Reacting to the news, Manoj Bajpayee tweeted, “Tragic loss!! Rest in peace Sir!! Your contribution to the Indian Cinema will always be remembered and inspire the generations to come !!”

Rahul Bose also shared a throwback pic with Chatterjee on Instagram and wrote a long note. His note read, “There was a time when I went on a #SatyajitRay films watching spree and Soumitrada was in most of them. So working with him in #15ParkAvenue felt surreal. Needless to say I incessantly asked questions about cinema, Ray, his working style etc. He answered everything with generosity and warmth. Rest in peace, Soumitrada. #SoumitraChatterjee (Obviously that’s @konkona in the image too. Probably from one of the post release functions of 15Park).”

Chatterjee, 85, passed away on Sunday afternoon. He was admitted in Belle Vue Hospital, Kolkata on and was put in ICU after being tested positive for COVID-19. He was also tested negative later on. Iconic Bengali actor and Dada Saheb Phalke Award winner Chatterjee was known for his collaborations with Oscar-winning film director Satyajit Ray.

