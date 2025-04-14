End Of An Era In Sandalwood: Veteran Kannada Actor Bank Janardhan Dies At 77 After Prolonged Illness

Known for his memorable roles in hit films like Anjada Gandu, Putakkana Highway, Tharle Nan Maga, Jee Boomba, Ganesh Subramanya, and Kaurava, Bank Janardhan was also a familiar face on Kannada television.

Renowned Kannada actor Bank Janardhan, celebrated for his comic timing and powerful screen presence, passed away at the age of 77 on Sunday night (April 13). He breathed his last at a private hospital in Bengaluru, reportedly due to multi-organ failure following a prolonged illness.

Bank Janardhan, born in 1948 in Holalkere, Chitradurga district of Karnataka, was a veteran of the Kannada film industry with a remarkable career spanning over four decades. He had acted in more than 500 films, earning love and admiration from audiences across Karnataka.

The veteran actor had been struggling with health issues since suffering a heart attack in 2023. According to reports, his condition deteriorated in recent months, and he was admitted to Manipal Hospital where he ultimately succumbed to complications.

Known for his memorable roles in hit films like Anjada Gandu, Putakkana Highway, Tharle Nan Maga, Jee Boomba, Ganesh Subramanya, and Kaurava, Bank Janardhan was also a familiar face on Kannada television. He was part of popular shows such as Paapa Pandu, where his comedic flair won him many fans.

His final on-screen appearance was in the 2023 Kannada film Undenama, directed by K L Rajashekhar, which released theatrically on April 14, 2023.

Fans and celebrities from the Kannada film industry are mourning the loss of one of their beloved stars. Tributes have poured in on social media, with many remembering Janardhan’s immense contribution to Kannada cinema and his legacy as a versatile actor.

Bank Janardhan’s passing marks the end of an era in Sandalwood. He leaves behind a rich body of work that will continue to entertain and inspire generations to come.

