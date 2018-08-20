Actor Sujata Kumar who starred in the 2012 Bollywood movie English Vinglish has passed away after battling with stage four cancer. The actor was known to play the role of Sridevi's sister in the film and had starred in films like Raanjhanaa and Guzaarish.

Bollywood actor Sujata Kumar who played the role of Sridevi’s sibling in the popular flick English Vinglish has reportedly passed away on Sunday, i.e. on August 19, 2018. The actor was suffering from stage four cancer and was fighting for her life in the ICU.

The news of the actor’s demise has been confirmed by her sister Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, who took to her social media account to share the sad news. Krishnamoorthi took to her Twitter handle and wrote, “Our beloved Sujata Kumar has passed away and moved on to a better place leaving us with an unimaginable void.

She left us an hour ago at 11.26 pm on the 19th of August 2018..Life can never be the same again.” The actor had also done several other projects and starred in the Television shows like Anil Kapoor’s 24.

