Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Entertainers Cricket League (ECL) Season 2 Kicks Off: Start Date And Live Streaming Details

The Entertainers Cricket League (ECL) will kick off its much-anticipated second edition on March 5 and run until March 16, following the success of its debut season.

The Entertainers Cricket League (ECL) will kick off its much-anticipated second edition on March 5 and run until March 16, following the success of its debut season.

This year’s tournament promises to be even more exciting and competitive, with 150 top digital influencers taking center stage. Fans can watch all the action live on Prasar Bharati’s Waves OTT platform.

The tournament will officially begin with a grand opening ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Delhi. The inauguration will be led by the Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, on Wednesday, setting the stage for an electrifying season.

ECL Season 2: New Teams And More Competition

ECL Season 2 sees the addition of three new teams, expanding the competition and raising the stakes for the players. The newcomers are:

– Rajasthan Rangers, captained by popular YouTuber Zayn Saifi
– Kolkata Superstars, led by Pushkar Raj Thakur
– Chennai Smashers, with Mahesh Keshwala at the helm

These new teams will join returning heavyweights such as Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Sonu Sharma, and Anurag Dwivedi, making the league even more star-studded.

The first match of the season will see an exciting clash between the Haryanvi Hunters and the Rajasthan Rangers, adding an intense start to the tournament.

Where To Watch Entertainers Cricket League LIVE

Prasar Bharati CEO Gaurav Dwivedi expressed his excitement about broadcasting the event live on Waves OTT. He expressed, “The Entertainers Cricket League is thrilled to be brought LIVE to our viewers! An electrifying showcase of talent, fierce competition, and unparalleled fan energy is set to be ignited this season.”

He further added, “With record participation and an unstoppable wave of enthusiasm, we are gearing up for a tournament like never before, and we can’t wait for the action to unfold.”

Waves OTT Platform Takes On Sponsorship Role

Himanshu Chandnani, Founder of the Entertainers Cricket League, praised the partnership with Waves. He said, “Waves, Prasar Bharati’s OTT platform, is thrilled to be had by us.” Their commitment to bringing diverse and engaging content aligns perfectly with our vision for the league.”

Anil Kumar, also a Founder of the league, added, “Having Waves as a sponsor for ECL Season 2 is a great addition. Their support strengthens the league, and we’re looking forward to an exciting season ahead.”

ALSO READ: ‘Groot Spinoff’ Movie In The Works? Vin Diesel Hints At Major Marvel Plans

Entertainers Cricket League Entertainers Cricket League (ECL) Season 2

