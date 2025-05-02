Envisioned By Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi, WAVES Is A Important Platform For The Entertainment Industry: Shah Rukh Khan

SRK also stressed upon making the Indian cinema more affordable for the viewers of tier-2 and tier-3 cities. He ideated on bringing single-screen cinema experience to these cities which would help films to reach a larger audience.

Actor and filmmaker Shah Rukh Khan has expressed his gratitude on behalf of the film industry to the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for conceptualizing and bringing together the WAVE Summit that has the potential to further strengthen the entertainment industry.

He mentioned how relevant this platform is for the industry and that it will provide much-needed synergy and support from the government on various fronts.

Speaking about the immense possibility India holds as a film-shooting destination, Khan shared how India could be the next destination for international filmmakers to ‘Shoot in India.’ Further, he emphasized on how various forms of agreements with international film bodies and industries could go a long way in shaping and strengthening India’s entertainment industry.

Actor Deepika Padukone also shared the view in terms of importance of WAVES and called it a timely intervention bringing together various mediums of media and entertainment industry. She said the various verticals of the sector were so far working in silos with less convergence while WAVES has a wider scope and has possibilities of weaving together films, OTT, Animation, AI, and other immersive technologies.

While speaking on the sidelines of the Day-1 of WAVE Summit, actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone had an immersive interaction with filmmaker Karan Johar in a jampacked session named ‘The Journey: From Outsider to Ruler.’ They contemplated on their journey in the film industry and on how they carved out a niche for themselves. Shah Rukh Khan shared his views on the ‘outsider-insider’ tags and called the youth to treat the film industry as any other profession where hard work and perseverance has no substitute.

Talking of the changing dynamics of the entertainment industry in the time of social media and image management, Khan suggested the newcomers to focus on their skills rather than merely focusing on their image. Padukone added that the time is to distinguish oneself through their unique strengths and abilities.

In his concluding remarks, filmmaker Karan Johar called India a soft power which is poised to take the next leap with WAVES in the years to come.