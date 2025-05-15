Epic Games Store Freebies: Dead Island 2 And Happy Game Free Until May 22

Epic Games Store offers Dead Island 2 and Happy Game as free mystery games from May 15–22. Three more mystery titles are set to drop on May 22.

Epic Games Store users are in for a treat this May 2025, with two major titles—Dead Island 2 and Happy Game—now available as part of the platform’s free mystery game promotion.

The latest giveaway began on Thursday, May 15 at 11am ET, marking the first time that either game has been offered for free through the Epic Games Store (EGS). This freebie window will remain open for one week, ending on May 22.

Epic Games Store typically announces its free titles a week in advance, but in select promotions like this one, the games are kept a mystery until launch. The current wave follows the same trend, with Epic already teasing three more mystery games set to go live on May 22, continuing the surprise rollout.

Dead Island 2: A Co-op Action Favorite

Released in April 2023, Dead Island 2 quickly became a smash hit for publisher Deep Silver, selling over 1 million copies within its first three days. The first-person zombie survival game has since surpassed 4 million units sold as of February 2025.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Critically, it holds a “Mostly Positive” rating on Steam and a 75 average score on OpenCritic, placing it in the 60th percentile. The game remains popular for its co-op gameplay, gore-filled combat, and open-world mayhem.

Happy Game: A Terrifying Nightmare in Disguise

While Dead Island 2 is intense, it’s Happy Game that earns the crown for the most disturbing experience of this week’s free offerings. Despite its cheerful name, the game plunges players into a psychedelic horror dream, following a young boy trapped in a series of surreal and terrifying puzzles.

Praised for its art style and emotional impact, Happy Game boasts a “Very Positive” rating on Steam and a 74 average score on OpenCritic.

More Mystery Games Incoming

As this week’s mystery games become available to download, Epic Games Store is teasing three more titles coming on May 22, though their identities remain secret for now. This surprise format has become a fan favorite, drawing gamers back week after week.

Current Free Games (May 15 – May 22):

Dead Island 2

Happy Game

Upcoming Mystery Games (May 22 – May 29):

Mystery Game 1

Mystery Game 2

Mystery Game 3

Gamers looking to expand their digital library can claim Dead Island 2 and Happy Game for free from the Epic Games Store before May 22.

ALSO READ: Brian Burkheiser Leaves I Prevail After 10 Years: Band Confirms Mutual Split