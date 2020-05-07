Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Erica Fernandes has no doubt become a heartthrob in very little time. From flaunting her style with her social media posts to making her fans go gaga with her innocent look on-screens, Erica Fernandes is no doubt a stunner. Today, the hottie turns a year older, and to make her feel special recently, Hina Khan shared throwback pictures of the actor where the hottie is seen showcasing her hot moves in Hina Khan’s birthday party. This won’t be wrong to say that both Erica and Hina share a great bond and manage to set the screens on fire when they share the frame.

Recently, the birthday girl also opened up about her plans during an interaction with a media portal and said that she has no plans for her special day. She added that she will shut off from everything and will be back after some days. Talking about her career graph, since the time Erica Fernandes appeared in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Ese Bhi, the actor won hearts with her genuine personality with Shaheer Sheikh.

She added that she also loves playing the role of Prerna and since the time, Prerna has become a businesswoman, it has become more interesting. On asked which is her favorite character Prerna or Sonakshi Bose, Erica opened up saying that both are very close to her heart and there is no comparison between the two. Later she admitted that Prerna has let her experiment and explore more as it is full of drama and fun.

Take a look at Hina Khan’s post for Erica Fernandes

Before appearing on Hindi tv screens, Erica Fernandes has also tried her hands in Tamil, Kannada and Telugu films like Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu, Ninnindale, Babloo Happy Hai, Galipatam and Buguri and makes sure to prove herself well.

