Erica Fernandes is currently winning millions of hearts with her outstanding role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay in the role of Prerna opposite Parth Samthaan. The serial is high on TRP charts and in order to uplift the curiosity level of the fans, the actor has shared a new teaser of the show on her official Instagram handle. Watch the teaser now

Television actor Erica Fernandes is counted amongst the most followed actors of the industry. The Internet sensation has a huge fan base and keeps entertaining them with her hot and sexy photos. Currently, the actor is featuring in Kasautii Zindagii Kay with Parth Samthaan. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share a small teaser wherein Anurag and Prerna are getting married. After watching the teaser, fans cant keep calm and have flooded the post with a lot of comments. It seems that fans are really crazy about the daily soap and eagerly wait for the new upcomings of the show. The Internet sensation has about 1.3 million followers on Instagram which proves the diva to be her fans favourite.

The hardworking actor is an allrounder and has also featured in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi films. Some of her films include Ninnindale, Galipatam, Virattu, Vizhithiru and many more. The actor did her Television debut with the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi with Shaheer Sheikh and Supriya Pilgaonkar which was also high in TRP charts.

Till now Kasautii Zindagii Kay has won 3 awards and is among the most loved serials on Television with Hina Khan in lead negative role. Erica Fernandes is one of the most trending actors currently and keeps updating her fans with shoot photos, videos, teaser and various live sessions on Instagram.

