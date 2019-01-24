Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Erica Fernandes on Friday shared some of her throwback photos from her Dubai trip and they have set social media on fire! In the photos, Erica Fernandes is looking too hot to handle and the photos are going viral on the Internet.

The lead actress of Ekta Kapoor’s popular daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Erica Jennifer Fernandes aka Erica Fernandes has been wooing fans with her stunning Instagram photos! The popular actress on Friday shared a series of her throwback photos from her Dubai trip and they have left fans stunned! In the adorable photos, we see Erica Fernandes dressed in a cute white tee with a multi-coloured jacket and black leggings.

While in some photos she is seen posing alone, in others she is seen posing with a cute parrot, or kids, or her friends. In one of the posts shared by Erica Fernandes on her official Instagram account from her Dubai trip, the diva is seen making an adorable heart pose with her best friend in front of a huge tree teddy in a garden. Erica Fernandes’s photos have been breaking the Internet all thanks to her stunning smile and charming looks.

She is currently essaying the lead role of Prerna Sharma in popular television show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 which also stars Hina Khan, Parth Samthaan, among many others. Erica was earlier playing a key role of Dr Sonakshi Bose in Sony TV’s show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. Apart from television, Erica Fernandes has also worked in regional films such as Vizhithiru, Galipatam, Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu, Babloo Happy Hai, among many others.

Erica is one of the most gorgeous television actresses and a social media sensation.

