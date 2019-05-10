Erica Fernandes, Hina Khan video: Ekta Kapoor shares a mashup of Shweta Tiwari-Moon Banerjee and Erica Fernandes-Hina Khan dancing to Dola Re Dola on Kasautii Zindagii Kay and we can't keep calm. Check it out here.

Erica Fernandes, Hina Khan video: Television divas Erica Jennifer Fernandes and Hina Khan who are currently working together in Kasuauti Zindagii Kay 2 had a dance-off on the song Dola Re Dola Re and the video has gone viral! The song has brought up many memories not of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit but of Shweta Tiwari and Moon Banerjee however seeing Prerna and Komolika dancing to it has given the song Dola Re Dola re a new benchmark.

Producer Ekta Kapoor shared the video of Erica and Hina Khan dancing on her Instagram which is a mashup of the reboot and the original performances to the song on the show. She captioned her post as because I love Dola re Dola it’s come thrice in Kasauti thrice in kzk1 n kzk2. Since the post has gone viral the fans have been going crazy over the video and raving about it on social media. Not to mention, we totally love Hina aka Komolika and Erica aka Prerna’s looks for the song sequence. They are making twinning look so much cooler and giving us such style goals. The two have also got their moves on point for the song.

The video has gone viral and has crossed 255k views and the comments section is brimming with compliments. One such caption was by Kasuati Zindagi Kay 1 actor Shweta Tiwari who wrote Oh my god nostalgic.

Take a look at the video here:

Take a look at more videos and photos from the Kasuati Zindagi Kay here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App