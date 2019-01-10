Television actor Erica Fernandes, who is currently essaying the role of Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, is ruling social media with her latest photo. In the photo shared by Erica on her official Instagram account, she can be seen making a style statement in red attire. Shared just a few hours ago, the photo is winning hearts on social media.

With her impressive acting and on-screen charm, Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Erica Fernandes is making all the right buzz. As she continues to climb up the popularity charts and solidify her position as one of the leading female actors of Indian television, Erica is no less than a sensation on social media. Beating the mid-week blues with ultimate swag and style, the actor took to her official Instagram account a few hours ago to share her latest photo.

In the photo shared by Erica, she can be seen making a style statement in a casual avatar. Seen striking a pose in a red top and sunglasses, the diva looks uber chic and classy, taking the swag quotient a notch above. Looking at the photo, one can understand why Erica Fernandes is not just ruling television screens but also a million hearts at the moment. Garnering over 1 lakh likes on Instagram, the photo is receiving a lot of love and appreciation from fans and followers.

With over a million followers on her official Instagram account, Erica sways the social media users and makes them weak in the knees everytime she shares her new photos or videos. Before essaying the role of Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Erica was the leading lady of the telly show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi.

