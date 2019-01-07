Essaying the role of Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Tv actor Erica Fernandes has carved a space for herself in the hearts of fans. In the latest photo shared by Erica on her Instagram account, she can be seen posing at the Howrah Bridge in Kolkata. Dressed in an ethnic avatar, Erica as Prerna looks magical in her latest Instagram post. With over 1 million followers on Instagram, Erica is no less than a social media sensation.

As telly show Kasautii Zindagii Kay continues to climb up the TRP Charts, Television actor Erica Fernandes is making her mark in the hearts of fans and on popularity charts. With more than 1 million followers on Instagram, it is Erica’s undeniable charm and simplicity that speaks volumes. As a pleasant surprise for her fans and followers, the diva has shared her latest photo on the social media platform that is leaving everyone mesmerised.

Donning a pink and white dupatta, Erica dressed as her on-screen Prerna can be seen posing at the iconic Howrah Bridge in Kolkata. As she looks into the camera, Erica looks absolutely magical in her latest photo and can be seen making everyone look at the photo in amaze and wonder. Shared just a few hours ago, the photo has already crossed 1 lakh likes, reflecting her massive fan base and craze among fan following.

Before his stint in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Erica has made her presence felt in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu and Tamil Films. Making her acting debut in the film Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu, Erica has starred in films like Ninnindale, Babloo Happy Hai, Virattuy, Bulguri and a few more. She was also a part of hit telly show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi.

Take a glimpse at her Instagram profile here-

