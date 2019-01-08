Television stunner Erica Jennifer Fernandes, who is popularly known as Erica Fernandes which is her stage name, is the beauty queen of the small screen and her Instagram photos are proof! In a photo shared by the Prerna of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, the diva looks stunning in a red high-slit dress.

Television stunner Erica Jennifer Fernandes, who is popularly known as Erica Fernandes which is her stage name, is the beauty queen of the small screen and her Instagram photos are proof! In a photo shared by the Prerna of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, the diva looks stunning in a red high-slit dress. Her innocent smile and beautiful hair are making the photo a must-watch. Erica Fernandes is one of the leading ladies of Indian television who also is called the Instagram queen as she has over 1.3 million followers.

She is an Internet sensation and has a massive fan base on social media sites such as Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Erica Fernandes, who is currently playing the role of Prerna in Ekta Kapoor’s rebooted version of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, has previously played the role of Dr Sonakshi Bose in popular SonKuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. Erica Fernandes has also contributed to Tamil, Telugu and Kannada film industry and has worked in films like Babloo Happy Hai, Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu, Galipatam, among a few others.

She is being highly appreciated for her work in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

