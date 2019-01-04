The new Prerna of Ekta Kapoor's popular television daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Erica Fernandes is one of the sexiest new age television actresses who has been impressing fans with her phenomenal performance as Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot.

The new Prerna of Ekta Kapoor’s popular television daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Erica Fernandes is one of the sexiest new age television actresses who has been impressing fans with her phenomenal performance as Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay reboot. The role was earlier played by television actress Shweta Tiwari and now it is Erica Fernandes who is playing the lead role in the rebooted version of the show.

The television diva keeps her fans updated on social media and keeps treating them with her stunning photos as well as videos! Erica Fernandes, in an Instagram post, shared a stunning photo in which the diva is seen dressed in a sexy strapless pink dress with white stripes and the throwback photo has once again gone viral on the Internet! Erica Fernandes is a popular television actress who has also worked in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada film industry.

Erica Fernandes was also a contestant in the Femina Miss India beauty pageant in 2o12 and was previously seen in popular show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi in which she played a key role of Dr Sonakshi Bose.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More