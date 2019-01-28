Erica Fernandes photos: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Erica Jennifer Fernandes aka Erica Fernandes has been killing it on photo-sharing app Instagram with her sexy and stunning photos which she keeps sharing on her official account. Her latest photo has gone viral on social media.

The lead actress of popular television daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Erica Jennifer Fernandes aka Erica Fernandes, who is playing the revised role of Prerna which was earlier played by Shweta Tiwari, is gorgeous both on and off screen. The stunning beauty, who keeps sharing her hot and sexy photos on her Instagram account has once again made fans happy after she shared a beautiful photo on her official Instagram account.

Dressed in a black and white track suit, Erica Jennifer Fernandes aka Erica Fernandes looks stunning as she poses in the sun with a big smile and a cute high ponytail. Erica Fernandes recently received two awards for her amazing performance in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 as the main female lead Prerna. She is a very hardworking and a talented actress who has not only worked in Indian television shows but has also worked in several regional Tamil and Telugu films such as Babloo Happy Hai, Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu, Vizhithiru, among many others.

Erica Jennifer Fernandes aka Erica Fernandes has previously won hearts with her amazing performance in superhit show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi which used to air on Sony TV. She is one of the most popular actresses of the small screen and has a huge fan following on social media.

She keeps sharing her stunning and sizzling photos on her social media accounts and has a huge number of followers on Instagram and other social media platforms.

