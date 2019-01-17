Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 fame Erica Jennifer Fernandes, who is best known by Erica Fernandes is a gorgeous girl and her stunning Instagram photos and videos are proof! Erica Fernandes can carry any outfit with utmost grace—from sexy dresses to stunning Indian attires.

Her beautiful earrings are adding more charm to how she is styled and Erica Fernandes’s gorgeous smile will give you a run for your money! She is one of the most talked about television actresses and fans love her on-screen looks in Bengali sarees and long kurtis. Erica Fernandes is currently seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 which is the new version of Ekta Kapoor’s hit show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. In the show, Erica Fernandes is playing the lead role of Prerna Sharma which was earlier portrayed by Shweta Tiwari.

Erica Fernandes’s acting in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is being loved by the audience. Not only in the television industry, Erica Fernandes has also spread her magic in the Tamil and Telugu film industry and has worked in several Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films in her career. Erica Fernandes was last seen playing the key role in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi which was one of the most popular television shows that aired on Sony TV.

