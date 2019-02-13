Erica Fernandes is one of the trending actors who is currently setting the screens on fire with her hot chemistry with Parth in the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Recently, the on-screen couple shared a picture, posing with adorable smiles. In the photo, Parth looks classic wearing formals, meanwhile, Erica is looking pretty dressed in a blue attire

Erica Fernandes is one of the allrounders, who knows the talent of swaying her fans with her stupendous performances. The hottie was earlier seen the the daily soap Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi with Shaheer Sheikh and is currently appearing in one of most liked show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share a lovely picture with her Kasautii Zindagii Kay costar Parth Samthaan. The most adorable part about their picture is their ear to ear smile which is capturing attention. The on-screen couple is loved by there fans to the fullest due to the chemistry that the duo shares.

The hardworking actor has earlier worked in Tamil, Kannada and Telugu movies in the starting stage of her career. She did her debut with the movie Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu in the year 2013. The beauty is not just well on cameras but is also a fashionista which masters the talent of creating a buzz on the Internet with her stylish attires leaving her fans awestruck. The sensation has about 1.3 million followers on Image-sharing platform Instagram which proves that her eagerly waiting fans leave no single moment of showering their love on the diva. Erica is one of the most alluring actors who tries from head to toe in order to flourish well and try to provide justice to every character she plays on the screens.

