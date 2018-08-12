Parth Samthaan is all set to entertain his huge fan followings with the upcoming show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan fam star Parth Samthaan will share the screen with Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor Erica Fernandes. Ekta Kapoor's iconic show will go on air from September 10. Although, Samthaan has not confirmed but one of the fans took to his official Twitter account to share the photos of Parth from the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

Parth Samthaan fans get ready as television sensation is all set to entertain his huge fan following with the upcoming show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Yes! its confirmed that Parth Samthaan will share the screen with Erica Fernandez for the iconic show of Ekta Kapoor. Fans were curious enough know, who will essay the role of Anurag Basu after the first promo of Kasautii Zindagii Kay sequel was unveiled by the makers of the show that will go on air from September. Well, we got the glimpse of the leading lady of the Starplus show. Although, fans tried their level best to find out who will be seen romancing with Erica and now one of the fans shared Parth Samthaan’s photos from the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay remake.

Take a look at the first ever look of Parth Samthaan from the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

Last month, StarPlus took to its official Twitter account to share the first promo of the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay that go on air from September 10, this year. The iconic show will telecast from Monday to Fridays at 08:00 pm.

Sing along to your favourite love song, #KasautiiZindagiiKay.

Starts 10th September, Mon-Fri at 8pm only on StarPlus. pic.twitter.com/ZbI5NeLYhj — StarPlus (@StarPlus) August 9, 2018

Earlier, there were reports of Shah Rukh Khan being a part of the show. As per sources, Bollywood superstar will introduce the main leads of Ekta Kapoor’s iconic show. He will give his voice to the show for 3 episodes. Made under the banners of Balaji Telefilms, Kasautii Zindagii Kay sequel will on air from September 10, this year. Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, the KZK2 will also star Hina Khan, Sumona Chakravarti, Sahil Anand, Shubhaavi Choksey, Kanupriya Pandit and Kali Prasad Mukherjee.

