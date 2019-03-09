Erica Fernandes photo: The Prerna of popular television daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Erica Fernandes has been winning the Internet with her adorable and cute photos as well as videos. Her latest photo has gone viral!

Erica Jennifer Fernandes aka Erica Fernandes is one of the most popular faces in the Indian television industry

Erica Fernandes photo: Popular television actress Erica Fernandes has been killing it on social media with her sexy, stunning and adorable photos which she keeps posting every now and then and keeps her fans and followers entertained. She is a natural beauty and her gorgeous photos are proof! In the latest picture shared by Erica Fernandes aka Erica Jennifer Fernandes on her Instagram account, the television beauty looks magical in a pink top with black jeans and stylish black high boots! Her curls are looking stunning and that million dollar smile is to die for!

Erica Jennifer Fernandes aka Erica Fernandes is one of the most popular faces in the Indian television industry who is currently seen playing the lead role of Prerna in Ekta Kapoor’s popular television show Kasautii Zindagii Kay which has been running successfully for the past several years. Erica’s performance in the show is being highly praised by the audience.

Erica Fernandes has previously worked in television shows like Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and apart from television, she has also worked in regional films such as Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu, Ninnindale, Babloo Happy Hai, Galipatam, among a few others. She has a massive fan following on social media.

