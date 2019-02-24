Erica Fernandes photo: Popular television actress Erica Jennifer Fernandes aka Erica Fernandes's latest photo on Instagram in which she is seen wearing a stunning red gown has taken over social media.

Erica Fernandes photo: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 fame Erica Jennifer Fernandes aka Erica Fernandes is a natural beauty and a head turner. Her pictures and photoshoots are proof of her flawless beauty and attractive personality and the latest photos shared by the Prerna of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 have gone viral on social media. The television beauty is dressed in a stunning red gown and is posing on the bed. Her hair bun and the golden earrings are making her look prettier and the red lipstick and beautiful smile are adding more grace to the photo.

Erica Fernandes is one of the most popular actresses in the television industry and has featured in a number of regional films as well such as Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu, Babloo Happy Hai, Ninnindale, Virattu, Galipatam, Vizhithiru, among many others. Erica Jennifer Fernandes aka Erica Fernandes is currently playing the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Erica is seen essaying the role of Prerna Sharma in the show which has become very popular among fans.

Erica Fernandes has previously worked in shows like Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and is a very popular actress as well as a social media sensation.

