Erica Fernandes is undoubtedly one of the most loved and adored television divas currently. The actor keeps on hogging headlines for her hot and sexy avatars. This time too, she took to her official Instagram handle to post a photo of her from her recent vacation. The dream photo will take you to another world.

Popular television actor Erica Fernandes is quite loved and adored for her gorgeous looks. The diva is currently winning hearts with her splendid performance in Star Plus’s show Kasautii Zindagi Kay. Impressing the audience with her Bengali girl avatar, Erica Fernandes has slowly become a household name. Erica Jennifer Fernandes, better known as Erica Fernandes is emerging as a social media star and enjoys a massive fan following of more than 1.5 million on Instagram.

One of the most popular faces of the small screen, Erica Fernandes has a stunning fashion sense and never fails to turn heads with her on-point looks. The diva has yet again raised temperatures as she took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her from her recent vacation. Taking a break from her busy life, Erica Fernandes went on a vacation to Switzerland. This time, the lady shared a throwback photo in which she can be seen donning an adorable pink attire, posing for the camera beautifully. Take a look!

Erica Fernandes has a big fanbase as she also runs a successful YouTube channel where she posts content related to beauty and fashion. The diva has earlier featured in other television show titled Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi which marked her debut in Indian television. But many of her fans don’t know that she even starred in regional films such as Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu, Ninnindale, Babloo Happy Hai, Galipatam, among a few others.

