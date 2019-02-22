Erica Fernandes photos: Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Erica Fernandes, who is popularly known with her on-screen name Prerna creates a buzz with her photos every now and then. The diva is one of the hottest on small screen and never misses an opportunity to drive her fans crazy. While scrolling down her stunning Instagram timeline, we came across this superb still where she can be seen donning a red dress. Take a look!

Erica Jennifer Fernandes, better know with her stage name Erica Fernandes, is one of the most sizzling divas of the industry who is known for her superb sense of styling. The fashion icon of small screen is overlapped with multiple talents and is also a pro in makeup. The diva even runs a YouTube channel in which she regualarly updates beauty videos for fans, giving them tips and tricks to look even more beautiful. Well, currently, Erica is winning hearts winning hearts with her role as Prerna in Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 and fans are absolutely loving the electrifying chemistry between Parth Samanthaan and Erica Fernandes.

Erica Fernandes has not just swayed fans with her superb acting skills but has also multiplied her fanbase with her lit social media game. Being an avid social media user, she keeps on sharing the best of her photos with fans and her timeline is flooded with these astonishing stills. While scrolling down her feed, we came across this stunning photo of Erica Fernandes in which she is donning a red dress and posing beautifully for the camera. A muse for eye, Erica Fernandes is looking absolutely spectacular, take a look!

This is not the first time the actor has impressed everyone with her hot avatars. She keeps on driving her fans crazy with these stunning photos. Slaying every outfit like a pro, Erica Fernandes will give you fashion inspiration too. The diva debuted in the Indian television industry with her show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. Prior to that had been a part of many beauty Pageants that gave her a recognition.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More