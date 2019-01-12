Television actress Erica Fernandes of Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame has been raising the Internet temperature with her stunning Instagram photos! In the latest photo shared by Erica Jennifer Fernandes on her Instagram account, the new Prerna of Kasautii Zindagii Kay looks stunning in a sexy blue short dress and black stilettoes.

Erica Jennifer Fernandes, popularly known as her stage name—Erica Fernandes is currently playing the lead role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 which is the rebooted version of the iconic shows Kasautii Zindagii Kay by television producer Ekta Kapoor. Erica Fernandes is playing the lead opposite Parth Samthaan and the show has emerged as a big hit and has been topping the TRP charts. Erica Fernandes has also starred in regional films and has appeared in Tamil, Kannada and Telugu films such as Vizhithiru, Virattu, Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu, Babloo Happy Hai, and Ninnindale.

She was previously seen in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. She is one of the most stunning television actresses.

