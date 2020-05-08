Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Erica Fernandes reveals about her quarantine life, says she loves cooking, painting and doing yoga at her home.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Erica Fernandes is among the most phenomenal actors of the industry. No doubt, the hottie has left no stone unturned to win hearts and sets the Internet on fire with her ravishing photos on Instagram. Apart from her acting skills, Erica Fernandes also loves doing photography and keeps trying new things to explore herself. The hottie believes in experimenting and learning new things and keeps astonishing her fans with her experiments.

The actor turned a year older on Thursday and had no special plans for her birthday due to the lockdown and spent her entire day with her family. In an interaction, Erica said that she decided to disconnect herself from social media and did things that she likes the most at home. She also revealed her love for cooking and said that due to her busy schedule she was unable to cook but now, she is free to spend time cooking.

She also revealed that she spends her time doing sketching and painting and makes sure to do yoga and exercise to keep herself fit. This won’t be wrong to say that in such a less time, Erica Fernandes has made a special place in the heart of the people. On being asked about which is a favorite character, Prerna and Sonakshi, she said that both the roles are close to her heart but she likes Prerna more as the role allows her to experiment as it is filled with drama and entertainment.

Before entering Hindi Tv shows, the allrounder also appeared in Tamil, Kannada and Telugu films like Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu, Babloo Happy Hai, Galipatam, Vizhithiru and Ninnindale and continues to showcase her new side.

