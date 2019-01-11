Glam doll of the television industry, Erica Fernandes is currently ruling hearts with her role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and multiplying her fanbase every day. The gorgeous diva is counted amongst one of the most popular and successful young ladies in the industry currently. With her superb acting skills and sense of styling, she raises the temperatures every time and makes everyone fall in love with her.

The diva keeps on sharing the best of her photos with her fans to keep them engaged. As soon as she posts a photo, people start showering praises and comments on it. This time too, she took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her looking adorable as ever. The actor is donning a plump royal blue dress and posing beautifully for the camera. Looking like a doll, Erica Fernandes has taken the internet over with her hotness. With this beautiful location and a lit outfit, she is just taking the photoshoot to another level. Take a look at the photo yourself!

If you are an Erica Fernandes fan, you must know that she loves makeup and there are many beauty videos on her YouTube channel. With being a muse to the camera and knit full of talents, Erica Fernandes is a goal for all the girls out there. Take a look at some more photos from the shoot that we found:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BruUMHHgSmv/

