The hardworking actor Erica Fernandes also appeared in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films and also took part in Femina Miss India in the year 2012. Currently, the actor is capturing attention due to her outstanding role in Ekta Kapoor’s Television show Kasautii Zindagii Kay with Hina Khan and Parth Samthaan. Ahead of this, the hottie was seen in the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi with Shaheer Sheikh and Supriya Pilgaonkar. It seems like Erica masters the talent of gaining limelight and keeps entertaining her eagerly waiting for fans with her latest personal and professional upgrades. Erica is an avid social media user and manages to entertain her fans well. The actor was recently making news for her photo shoot that went viral on social media. Erica keeps interacting with her fans via various live sessions and videos on the Internet.

