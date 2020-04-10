Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Erica Fernandes aka Prerna recently revealed the pros and cons of social media during the time of the outbreak. Read here—

When it comes to being an allrounder, no other actress can beat Erica Fernandes. With her acting prowess and her talent, Erica Fernandes has managed to reach where she is today. Though initially, the hottie commenced her career working in the south, she came in limelight after appearing in Ekta Kapoor’s show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Recently, while interacting with a media portal over Instagram, Erica opened up about the use of social media during the crises.

Television hottie revealed that during this time, the generation should feel lucky that everything has now become very easy on digital world. She revealed that from making payments to ordering stuff and staying connected, social media has made everything very easy. She added that she still feels sad on the people misusing the medium. Spreading half information and incorrect information is now creating a panic among the people.

Erica Fernandes further added that social media should be used for connecting with people and to educate them about the various precautions taken during such a time. Further, it is very important to share authentic and credible information. Erica aka Prerna also added that it is very important for the people to understand the importance of social media.

On the work front, Erica Fernandes first grabbed eyeballs with her electrifying chemistry with Shaheer Sheikh in her show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. It was a romantic-drama show which made Erica Fernandes quite popular in Hindi TV screens.

