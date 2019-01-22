Erica Fernandes sexy photos: Kasuatii Zindagii Kay star's latest Instagram post, Erica is dressed in a beautiful black t-shirt and cheetah print jacket. She has complemented her look with lavender shade lipstick, kohled eyes and glittery eye shadow. The throwback picture has garnered 55k likes and the count seems unstoppable.

Erica Fernandes sexy photos: Television queen Erica Jennifer Fernandes popularly known as DR. Sonakshi Bose from Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi has once again taken social media by storm with her sexy photos and her amazing acting skills. The telly star started her career in the Tollywood industry with Tamil language film Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu in 2013. In the Psychological thriller movie Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu she played the role of Manjari and since then she has never looked back and has featured in more than 6 Hindi, Tamil and Kannada films and 2 television shows.

Currently, she is playing the role of Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 which has bagged her recognition in the television industry and made her a social media sensation with more than 1 million followers on the photo-sharing platform Instagram. Recently, Erica took to her official Instagram handle to share the news of her bagging 2019 Kalakar Awards for Most Popular Actress award with her 1.3 million fans. In the picture shared by the diva, she was thanking her fans for their love and support. The picture had garnered thousands of likes and the comments section is jampacked with compliments and appreciations for her beauty.

Talking about Kasuatii Zindagii Kay star’s latest Instagram post, Erica is dressed in a beautiful black t-shirt and cheetah print jacket. She has complemented her look with lavender shade lipstick, kohled eyes and glittery eye shadow. The throwback picture has garnered 55k likes and the count seems unstoppable. Take a look at her picture here:

