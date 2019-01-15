Erica Fernandes is one of the leading television actors who is currently winning hearts with her role in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagi Kay as Prerna. Playing this iconic role on television gave Erica a sudden multiplication of popularity and she has been enjoying the craziness these days. While the audience love to see her on screen and the chemistry but she has also garnered a huge fanbase on Instagram now. The lady has a charisma that can make anyone a fan of her.

Being an avid social media user, Erica Fernandes keeps on swaying her fans with her latest hot and happening photos. But if you scroll down her feed, you will discover that Erica Fernandes is one of the most stylish divas of the television industry who plays a role in inspiring many people with her fashion sense. Be it the gorgeous desi avatars she takes on her the classy chic looks, Erica is known to slay it all. While the Instagram stalking, we came across this throwback photo of her which is also shared by one of her fan pages recently. Donning a sexy off-shoulder red stripe dress, Erica can be seen beautifully posing for the camera. Flaunting her tattoo and sparkling eyes, Erica is looting a million hearts! Take a look yourself!

This is not the first time that her fans are smitten by her styling and beauty, she keeps on doing that! Here’s a glimpse at her stunning social media timeline!

