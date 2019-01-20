Television's glam doll Erica Fernandes, who speaks with her style has yet again stormed the internet with her stunning photo. The diva keeps on surprising fans with the best of stills and this time, you can't just take your eyes off her! Erica Fernandes stuns in a sexy animal print jacket, striking a sensuous pose for the camera. See photo

Leading the cast of Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Erica Fernandes has proved that she is immensely talented and flawlessly beautiful. The diva impresses fans with her superb performances in the show and on the sidelines, she keeps surprising them with her hot and happening photos on social media. Erica Fernandes never fails to astonish her fans with her glamorous looks and fashion sense. Other than her daily soap and television success, the diva also runs a YouTube channel where she uploads the beauty videos for fans. Undoubtedly, Erica Fernandes is overlapped with talents and beauty.

Enjoying a massive fan following of more than 1.3 million followers, the tv diva is continuing to steal the attention with her sexy looks. Be it the classy chic look or the glam girl avatar, she slays it all. While scrolling into her stunning Instagram timeline, you will come across this super-hot photo of Erica in which she can be seen carrying a wild animal jacket. Looking right into the lenses with her smokey eyes, Erica Fernandes is creating magic. An absolute muse for the camera, Erica is looking uber-sexy. The jawbones of this lady are sure to make your jaws drop! Take a look

Popular with her stage name, Erica’s full name is Erica Jennifer Fernandes and she has been a model before she stepped into the acting world. Not many of her fans know that Erica has been featured in many Kannada, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films prior to this.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More