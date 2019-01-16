Television hottie Erica Fernandes is one of the hottest and happening divas in the industry. With her stunning videos and photos, Erica Fernandes keeps on storming the internet. Currently winning hearts with her role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Erica Fernandes is ruling the industry like no other. Known for her beauty videos and superb sense of styling, the television diva is quite famous for youngsters.

Erica Fernandes shot to fame with her television show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and since then she never looked back. The diva basks praises for her acting but she is also emerging s a social media star and undoubtedly she deserves it. Erica has an Instagram profile flooded with gorgeous stills and she even has her own YouTube account in which she uploads beauty videos. This time too, she took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her looking adorable as ever. In her casual look too, Erica Fernandes is looking absolutely hot. Posing leisurely with a coffee and beauty package, Erica looks just fab! Take a look:

With her astonishing photos, Erica Fernandes drives her fans crazy every time. The actor’s full name is Erica Jennifer Fernandes but people mostly call her by stage name Erica Fernandes. Not many of her fans know that she has also made appearances in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films and started her career with the popular beauty pageant Femina Miss India.

