Erica Fernandes is one of the prettiest television divas and she has impressed a huge mass with her superb performance. The girl debuted in the year 2016 with Sony Tv’s popular show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and since then she has never looked back. Erica Fernandes is a talented actor who has been working with big names of Hindi television industry. Hitching fans with her stunning social media posts, she is also becoming a social media sensation. Erica Fernandes’s Instagram timeline is studded with astonishing photos and she keeps on treating her fans with a new one frequently.

If you scroll down her feed, you will come across a photo of Erica in which she has worn a pretty flory tiara and is looking absolutely beautiful. With the right amount of makeup on and her stylish outfit, Erica Fernandes is slaying her tiara look. In one of these photos, Erica Fernandes can be seen posing with her own selfie with a smile on face. Take a look!

Not many of Erica Fernandes’ fans know that she has also featured in many regional films including Hindi, Tamil, Telegu and Kannada. Erica impressed fans so much with her role as Dr Sonakshi that she immediately bagged the other big project. Erica was chosen by Ekta Kapoor to play the lead role of Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

