Erica Fernandes sexy photos: Ruling hearts as Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Telly actor Erica Fernandes is making a style statement in her latest photos. Shared on her official Instagram account, Erica can be seen donning a biker leather jacket with denims in the photo and looks uber cool as she poses for a mirror selfie. Take a look at the photo here-

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is back on Indian Television and its characters have already carved a space for themselves in the hearts of fans. One such character is none other than modern-age Prerna Sharma aka Erica Fernandes. With her impressive performance and on-screen charm, Erica has build a massive fan following not just on-screen but also online. Everytime she shares her new photos or a fun video, it ends up winning hearts and making fans go gaga over her. On Monday, January 21, the actor took to her official Instagram account to share her latest photos in which she can be seen a completely different avatar.

Donning a biker jacket with golden embellishments, a black top and denims, Erica looks super cool as she clicks a series of mirror selfies. Keeping her look upbeat yet aue naturale, she has kept her look clean and sharp with her hair tied in a high ponytail and minimal makeup. Looking at the photos, one can understand why Erica is one of the most loved and adored celebrities of Indian television. It was only recently that the actor won an award for being the most popular actresses of the Telly world.

Owning to her loyal and massive fan base, the photos shared by Erica have already garnered more than 83K likes and the count is increasing every passing second. On the professional front, Erica was earlier a part of hit telly show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi.

Have a glimpse at some of Erica Fernandes’s other stunning photos-

