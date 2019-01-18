Erica Jennifer Fernandes is the new universal favourite of all the daily soap lover as she is playing the beautiful Bengali girl Prerna in Star Plus's Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The hottie of the industry has an impressive sense of styling and thus, succeeds in slaying the social media game. One of her stunning stills is this retro look which is sure to take your heart away!

Kasautii Zindagi Kay’s lead actress Erica Fernanandes, who is currently winning hearts with her superb performance as Prerna keeps on hogging headlines. The television diva is undoubtedly an all-time stunner and keeps on swaying fans with her sexy looks. Erica Jennifer Fernandes is better known with her stage name Erica Fernandes. ”

Born in a Catholic family, in the state of Karnataka, Erica Fernandes has been an ambitious girl since the start. She even has her own YouTube channel and makes out time to make beauty videos for her fans. Her interest in beauty and fashion is well shown off from her social media posts. Erica Fernandes’ Instagram profile is full of stunning photos and she keeps on surprising her fans. While scrolling down her feed, you will find this retro look which was quite loved and appreciated by the fans. Erica Fernandes looks absolutely gorgeous and uber-hot in curly hair and dark kohl. Take a look yourself!

Erica Fernandes has also been a part of Hindi, Tamil, Telegu and Kannada films but she debuted in Hindi television industry in the year 2016 with popular show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. Erica’s role as Dr Sonakshi bose was super-loved by the audience and she quickly bagged another big project Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More