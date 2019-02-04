Known for her stellar performance in Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Prerna, Telly actor Erica Fernandes is breaking the Internet with her latest photoshoot. In the photos going viral on social media, Erica can be seen dressed in a sequined blue dress with black heels and henna on her hands. Looking absolutely gorgeous, Erica is slaying the Internet with her stunning photos. Take a look at Erica Fernandes's latest photos here-

In just a span of few months, Telly actor Erica Fernandes has become a household name with her stint as Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Be it making the audience cry along with her in emotional scenes to making them swoon over Anurag and Prerna’s chemistry, the actor has carved a space for herself in everyone’s heart. On Monday morning, Erica took to her official Instagram account to share a photo from her latest photoshoot that is making everyone fall head over heels for her.

Dressed in a navy blue sequined dress paired with black heels, Erica looks gorgeous as she strikes several poses for the camera. To amp up the glamour quotient, Erica is flaunting her natural hair curls with a pink-hued makeup. However, what makes Erica’s look stand out is the henna applied on her palms. As she pulls off a modern look with a hint of tradition, Erica is making everyone go gaga over her stunning looks.

Shared just a few hours ago, the latest photo shared by Erica has already garnered 162, 319 likes and the count is increasing every passing second. Owing to her massive popularity, the comment section under the photo has also been flooded with compliments.

Before featuring in Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Komolika, Erica was seen in the telly show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. She has also worked in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu films.

