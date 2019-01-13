Erica Fernandes sexy photos: Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Erica Fernandes is stealing hearts on social media with her latest photos. Donning a red dress, Erica is making a fashion statement in her latest photoshoot by posing with henna in her hands. As she stikes a pose for the camera, the diva looks breathtaking and is making everyone go gaga over her. Have a look at Erica Fernandes's latest photoshoot here-

After a successful stint in the telly show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Telly actor Erica Fernandes is back on Indian television to reprise the role of Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. As she continues to garner praises for her acting stint and stunning looks, Erica is leaving everyone stunned with her latest photoshoot on social media. To make everyone’s weekend better and brighter, Erica took to her official Instagram account to share a few shots from the same photoshoot and, needless to say, she looks breathtaking.

Dressed in a polka dot red dress paired with off white sandals, Erica is keeping it chic yet casual as she poses for the camera. With her statement loose curls and minimal makeup, Erica is making a statement by flaunting henna on her hands with no holds a bar and we are absolutely loving it. Before this, the diva had shared another shot in which she can be seen completing her look with sunglasses.

Have a look at a few other shots from the same photoshoot:

With more than a million followers, Erica is no less than a social media sensation and floors her fans off the floor with her sexy photos. Be it ethnic or western, the diva can pull off any look with absolute grace and perfection that makes her one of the top contenders to become one of the most sought-after and bankable actors of Indian Television.

Before venturing into television, Erica has also been a part of Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films. Some of them being Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu, Ninnindale, Babloo Happy Hai, Virattu, Galipatam, Buguri and Vizhithiru.

