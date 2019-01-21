Erica Fernandes sexy photos: Telly actor Erica Fernandes, who essays the role of Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, has bagged her first award for her outstanding performance and on-screen charm. Winning the award for the most popular actress, the actor took to her official Instagram account to share a few photos from the award night.

On-screen Prerna Sharma of Kasautii Zindagii Kay- Erica Fernandes has impressed one and all with her impressive performance and stunning looks. As she continues to carve a space for herself in the hearts of fans, she is also being critically acclaimed for her hard work and dedication. In the recently held Kalakaar Awards, Erica and the show won not only 1 but 3 awards, which is a huge accomplishment for the makers. On January 21, the actor took to her official Instagram account to share photos from the big night.

Donning a floor length red dress with golden dress, hoop earrings and hair tied in a tight ponytail, Erica looks flamboyant posing with the award. For her makeup, the stunner kept her makeup dewy and added a pop of colour to her look with a red lipstick. With a bright smile on her face, Erica is melting everyone’s hearts and solidifying her position as one of the leading ladies of Indian Television. For the uninitiated, Erica grabbed the award for ‘The Most Popular Actress’ for Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Prerna.

Garnering over 50, 042 and 62, 489 likes on Instagram, the photos shared by Erica are a hit on social media. Receiving a lot of love, praises and appreciation, the photos have been flooded with a wave of positive comments. Before Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Erica was a part of hit show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi that garnered her a loyal fanbase and massive popularity.

Take a look at some of Erica Fernandes’s most stunning photos:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More