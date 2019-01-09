All times stunner, Erica Fernandes is one of the most popular and loved television actors in the industry. Not many of her fans know that her full name is Erica Jennifer Fernandes. Currently winning hearts as Prerna in Kasautii Zindagi Kay, the diva slays with her elegant styling. The charming smile and her beautiful face are enough to leave anyone breathless. Swaying fans with her hard work and talent, Erica has managed to garner a huge fan following for her.

Rising high on social media too, Erica Fernandes is enjoying a massive fanbase of over 1.3 million followers. The star keeps on surprising her fans with gorgeous avatars. The Instagram timeline of the diva is full of stunning photos but few of them are just unmissable. One of those photos is her pool pic. The actor shared this photo on her official Instagram account in May 2018. With over-flowing comment section and a huge number of likes, the fans showered their love. Take a look yourself!

Flipping her gorgeous hair in style, Erica Fernandes will steal your heart away. Well, this is not the first time she has taken the internet by a roll with her astonishing photos, Erica has many breathtaking stills on Instagram. Take a look!

